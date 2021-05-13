Kansas high school seniors drive lawnmowers, ATVs and tractors to class on Senior Day

ANDALE (KSNT) – On Wednesday, several high school seniors in Andale, Kansas could drive to class in whatever they wanted to.

Last year’s Senior Day was canceled due to the pandemic, and the teens said the return to normal is what makes this year’s sweet.

“We have an every year tradition where we all ride something that’s not street legal to school, great last tradition, great way to celebrate finally graduating high school,” said Garrett Wilson, Andale senior.

“It’s quite unfortunate that last year’s class didn’t get to do this, but it’s kind of fun that we were able to do this this year, that we’ve progressed this far to be able to come to this point,” said Tyler Hommertzheim, Andale senior.

“It’s a lot of fun, I mean it’s just kind of like a last hurrah kind of thing, something that we all get to enjoy, it’s pretty fun to be honest with you,” said Noah Meyer, Andale senior.

“I love the tradition, and I hope they keep it going, it’s fun. I feel like a lot of things were taken away, but this is one thing we got to keep which is very special,” said Samantha Marx, Andale senior.