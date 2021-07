(KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol helped someone they probably wouldn’t expect on Wednesday.

KHP Troop C said it helped Denver Broncos quarterback when a lug-nut flew across the median and hit his windshield, nearly going through it.

You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.



Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB) 🙂



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUCxv8INuG — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

The highway patrol wished him a safe season and reminded people to always wear a seatbelt.