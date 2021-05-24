Kansas Highway Patrol is urging you to buckle up

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Colonel Herman T. Jones appeared on KSNT to urge motorists to buckle up and reminded motorists that there are extra deputies on the road during the Click It or Ticket campaign.

The campaign began on Saturday and runs through Memorial Day, May 31st.

Jones told KSNT Kansas hovers around 85% compliance with safety belts, but the average nationally is 90%.

“One of the saddest things we will ever have to do is knock on a door to tell them someone has died,” Jones said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is actively recruiting new candidates and Col. Jones told KSNT that it will offer two recruiting classes next year instead of traditionally only offering one.