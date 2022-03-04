TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol brought up discussion regarding one of its free programs after a Friday shooting at Olathe East High School.

The KHP’s Kansas Active Shooter Mitigation Course teaches awareness and training on those threats. The presentation is free for those interested. It covers previous active shootings, what law enforcement has learned from studying Department of Homeland Security data, what actions should be taken during an active shooting, and what steps should be taken following an active shooting.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said this course can help everyone involved stay safer.

“There’s a lot of individuals, not just law enforcement, that want to make sure people are as safe as they can be in a situation,” Trooper Ben Gardner said. “To try and be as calm as you can in the moment of chaos, and to realize you have options.”

The program is offered throughout the state. To set up a presentation, all you have to do is reach out to your local KHP members, leave your information and they will connect you to a presenter.

To contact KHP, you can call 785-827-4437 for dispatchers, or dial *47 from a cell phone.