Kansas Highway Patrol teams up with app for new roadside emergency alerts

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol introduced a new alert system that gives drivers advanced notice and location to emergency teams responding to roadside incidents.

KHP partnered with the Kansas Department of Transportation, HAAS Cloud Alerts and the navigation app Waze to create a mobile system that sends drivers notifications for upcoming roadside incidents.

“When a KHP assist vehicle activates emergency lights it starts an alert, notifying motorists to #MoveOver,” KHP Trooper Ben tweeted.

Drivers can download the Waze app for navigation to receive the alerts and notifications on upcoming roads. They can also send in a heads up to other drivers on spotted incidents in their area.