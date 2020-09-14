Kansas Highway Patrol want to find highway shooter

KHP is looking for this vehicle which may have been involved in a highway shooting.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a highway shooting that took place Wed., Sept. 9.

Troopers are looking for a white 2010-2017 four door Chevrolet Equinox with a sunroof and paper tags.

On Sept. 9 the KHP responded to a shooting on I-70 near I-635 in Wyandotte County.

The vcitim’s car was shot at while they were traveling westbound on I-70 over 38th Street.

The suspect’s car continued southbound on I-635 from I-70.

The Equinox was driven by a white or Hispanic female driver, in her 20s. The shooter is believed to be a white or Hispanic male in his 20s.

If you have any information about the vehicle contact Trooper Christopher Suther, (913)-249-0693 or Christopher.Suther@KS.GOV.

Or, contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.