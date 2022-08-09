WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away.

The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police headed to the scene, people at the party were racing to get away from the shooting.

One of the people trying to get away was 15-year-old Jaxsen Hunt, who died after a car hit her.

A just-released court affidavit describes how the Wichita Police Department (WPD) investigated her death and arrested an 18-year-old girl.

The WPD said that as officers were on the way to the shooting call around 11:25 p.m. on May 28, they learned of a possible second victim several blocks west of the party. In addition, they learned the victim might have been hit by a car.

Officers found a possible scene at 25th Street North and North Estelle. However, the victim was not there because someone had taken her to the hospital.

The WPD said its investigation showed that partygoers ran or drove away in the aftermath of the shooting.

Jaxsen Hunt was one of the people who fled on foot. Police say she reached the northeast corner of 25th and Estelle and began crossing 25th Street from north to south, possibly running toward a stopped vehicle belonging to friends.

Police say a car was leaving the party and headed westbound on 25th Street North. It hit Hunt and then drove away.

Investigators say they found pieces of the car at the crash scene — a broken headlight lens and a black piece of plastic with a Chrystler stamp and a part number. A detective researched the part number and found it to be a radiator side air seal from a Chrysler 300, Charger or Magnum vehicle between model years 2005 and 2010.

Police learned that two females drove Hunt to Wesley Medical Center, that hospital staff carried Hunt inside, and that Hunt died just before 4 a.m.

A police detective talked to one of the females. The teen said they had been at the party when the shooting started. She said they ran west on 25th Street toward Hunt’s home. However, as they got to the corner of 25th and Estelle, Hunt turned to go to a waiting white car, so she did too.

As she was getting in the car, she heard a thud. The girl said she saw a dark four-door sedan stop in the middle of 25th Street. She saw a female get out and say, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to.” The girl said the driver got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

The girl went to Hunt, who was lying in the roadway and unresponsive. She then helped get Hunt to the hospital.

The detective who wrote the probable cause affidavit said he also spoke to Hunt’s mother. She said that when the initial shooting started, she texted Hunt and told her to get home. The mother was on the front porch and heard the crash that killed her daughter. She saw someone in the street but did not know it was her daughter.

When she found out, she ran to her. The mother said a girl came up to her and said, “I didn’t mean to hit her.” The mother did not remember many details about the vehicle, only that it was a dark color.

An officer interviewed the other female who drove Hunt to the hospital. The woman said someone at the party called her and asked for a ride home because of a shooting. While the woman was headed toward the party location, she got to the intersection of 25th and Estelle and saw Hunt lying in the road. She and Hunt’s teenage friend took Hunt to the hospital.

Just before 7 a.m. on May 29, a woman called 911 and said she had information about the homicide. A detective contacted the woman by phone. The woman said she knew who the car belonged to and where it was.

Investigators went to the address and found a blue Chrysler 300 registered to Samara Rockmore. According to the affidavit, Rockmore said she was the co-host of the previous night’s party and ran out of the building when she heard shots being fired.

Police say that Rockmore told them she drove away from the party in her Chrysler 300. The affidavit quotes her as saying, “I thought I hit a curb, but I don’t know. I tried to get home as fast as I could.”

According to the affidavit, police read Rockmore her Miranda Rights. When police asked her if she used any illicit substances like marijuana, they say she said, “If anything, sir, I really only hit one blunt, and I really didn’t hit it that many times, because I was like, ya know, I’m driving, I can’t.”

Police continued to interview Rockmore and eventually booked her on suspicion of felony hit and run.

On June 1, investigators got a search warrant for Rockmore’s car. They said they found a small amount of a green botanical substance in a clear container in the front passenger door cubby.

They also said they found damage to the right front headlight assembly and some scuffing on the hood on the passenger side of the car. Police said several wires were hanging down from the lower front side of the vehicle.

A detective said he was able to match four pieces of headlight lens from the crash scene to Rockmore’s car.