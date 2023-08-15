TOPEKA (KSNT) – A state official says Kansas has reached a new record with the amount of unclaimed property returned to locals.

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson said in a press release that more than $400 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kansans since the beginning of the program in 1979.

“This milestone of unclaimed property returned is an important reminder to all Kansans to check to see if they have funds that belong to them or a family member,” Johnson said. “I am proud of the work our team does every day to help Kansans claim their money. While the $400 million-returned mark is significant, we still have more than $500 million waiting to be claimed.”

Johnson said the National Associated of Unclaimed Property Administrators estimates that around 33 million people in the U.S. have unclaimed property. This consists of financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. If the owner of the account cannot be located, the money or properties are sent to the state. These often consist of unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Johnson said he recommends Kansans go online to the State Treasurer’s website if they want to conduct a free search and file claims for unclaimed property in Kansas. You can start your search for unclaimed property by clicking here.