Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle draws $1M winning number

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Officials with the Kansas Lottery drew the lucky number just before noon Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the Lottery offices in Topeka. The winning number is: 028244.

Stephen Durrell, the Executive Director for the Kansas Lottery, announced the winning number.

The $1 Million Grand Prize winning raffle number was announced live at approximately noon January 5, 2021.

The $100,000 winning number is 003801; the $25,000 winning number is 048378; and the $10,000 winning numbers are 086857 and 095082!

The Early Bird drawings for 2020 were Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6.

It’s the 11th year the raffle has been held.

The Early Bird Winning Numbers were: