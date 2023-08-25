WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society says it is overrun by puppies.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the KHS had 37 puppies under the age of six months old.

“We desperately need to move them so that we can continue bringing in puppies from our neighbors at Wichita Animal Services and the public,” the KHS said.

According to the KHS, this is the most puppies they have had this year.

“Our two puppy lofts in the back are completely full, and many are currently in suites up on our adoption floor,” the KHS said.

All puppies put up for adoption at the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped and given age-appropriate vaccines.

“Please come by and find your new best friend today,” the KHS says.

The KHS shared a list of available puppies in a Facebook post. You can also go to kshumane.org, click “adopt,” “dogs,” and change the pet search criteria to 0-6 months of age.