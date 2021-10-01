Kansas introduces new dashboard tracking COVID in schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new public dashboard will track rates of COVID-19 disease and vaccinations in Kansas school districts.

“This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated information to help local health officials and school districts make informed, data-driven decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 among our students,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration will continue working with our local partners and encouraging vaccinations among all eligible Kansans to beat this virus once and for all.”

The new dashboard will include all cases of coronavirus among school-aged children, ages 5 to 17 years old during the last 14 days but will not necessarily indicate where a student was exposed or that transmission occurred in the school setting.

“Sharing this information in an easy-to-understand format will help parents and families understand the risks for COVID-19 in their own school district, empowering them to make the best choices to keep their kids safe in school by wearing a mask, getting tested regularly, and getting vaccinated if eligible,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, the Safer Classrooms Workgroup co-chair.

The dashboard till track cumulative COVID-19 vaccinations rates for school-aged children by the school district.

“With so much misinformation being shared about COVID-19, this school dashboard provides a simple tool to help school districts keep track of what is happening locally and across the state,” said Dr. Jennifer Bacani-McKenney, co-chair of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup. “We will continue supporting our teachers and School Boards by providing timely, fact-based data so they can set strong policies to protect their kids, teachers, and staff.”

Data will be updated on the dashboard every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.