Kansas jail deputy discovers inmate breaking hole in window

WICHITA (KSNT) – An inmate was caught in the process of breaking a hole in an outer cell window, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was conducting rounds when he noticed paper covering a portion of a cell window. He instructed the inmate to remove the paper so he could examine the window, and when it was removed, he observed damage to the window around six inches in diameter.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate involved was booked into the jail three months ago and was being held on a first-degree murder charge. As a result of the damage to the window, the sheriff’s office will forward a case to the district attorney for a charge of criminal damage to property.

The inmate was removed from the cell with damage, according to the sheriff’s office.