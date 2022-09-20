TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases.

Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” which creates risks for consumer’s information being leaked to those who oppose second amendment rights. They believe the recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.

The Kansas AG’s office states the new code for gun stores that the credit card companies intend to adopt is the result of transnational collusion between large corporations leveraging their market power to further progress toward “desired social outcomes.” The Kansas AG’s Office accuses activists of pressuring the International Organization for Standardization to adopt this policy as a means of circumventing and undermining the American legislative process.