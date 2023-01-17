TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined 21 other state attorneys general in challenging the environmental, social and governmental (ESG) practices of two companies.

The companies being challenged are International Shareholder Services, Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. The AG’s office and other attorneys general said they take issue with how ESG considerations impact ISS and Glass Lewis’s proxy voting recommendations that conflict with the financial interests of their clients.

The AG’s office said the two companies support the priorities established by an international group of financial institutions committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050. Letting net-zero inform their proxy advice, the companies are abandoning their fiduciary duties to their clients across the U.S. and adopting a radical environmental agenda, according to the AG’s office.

The coalition of state attorneys general seeks information and assurances from the two companies that they will uphold their legal obligations in performing proxy advisory services. To see the letter from the coalition of attorneys general in full, click here.