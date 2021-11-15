Kansas joins other states to limit robocallers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined attorneys general from 49 other states and the District of Columbia sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in an attempt to reduce illegal robocallers access to legitimate phone numbers.

The letter was submitted during a public comments session on proposed changes to the application process to get direct access to phone numbers. New changes will reduce the ability of robocallers to conceal their origins in an effort to continue their illegal calls.

According to the Kansas attorney general, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology that can combat spoofing by ensuring that telephone calls originate from verified numbers. Robocallers are now successfully evading caller ID authentication by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities according to Schmidt.

The attorneys general support the FCC’s proposals to implement a more thorough application, review and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require these companies to verify their customers’ identities to help keep the numbers from being sold, leased, or rented to illegal robocallers.

According to Schmidt, today’s letter is the latest effort by his office to combat illegal robocall practices and protect Kansas consumers from being scammed or harassed.

In Kansas, the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division works to enforce do-not-call laws and protect Kansas consumers from being harassed and scammed by robocalls. More information is available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

A copy of today’s letter to the FCC is available https://bit.ly/3HozE4Q.