Kansas judge strikes down officials’ power, rules on hearings concerning masks

TOPEKA (AP) — A judge in Kansas’ most populous county has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson County District Judge David Hauber’s ruling Thursday also struck down limits on state and local officials’ power to impose pandemic-related restrictions.

The law allowed people to file grievances with cities, counties and local school boards over restrictions and mandated decisions within 10 days.

It also set a 10-day deadline for court rulings in lawsuits.

Hauber said the law denied officials due legal process and improperly infringed on the judicial branch’s power.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office said he would appeal.