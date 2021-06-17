Kansas juvenile will be tried as adult for 2nd degree murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old Kansas boy in the shooting death of a Kansas City, Missouri, man.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Jayvon Hunter, of Kansas City, Kansas, will be tried as an adult for second-degree murder and three other charges in the October death of 44-year-old Cristobal Gutierrez-Castillas.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Hunter and others arriving at the scene in east Kansas City on scooters.

Hunter is seen arguing with three men before he fired a shot.

The video shows Hunter going through the victim’s pockets and removing a cell phone before he leaves.

Online court records don’t name an attorney for Hunter.

