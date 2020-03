TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The USA Wrestling Kansas Folkstyle Tournament expected to be held in Topeka this weekend has been canceled due to the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

The Shawnee County Health Department plans to discuss the cancellation tonight in Topeka during a press conference at 7:30 p.m.

Keep checking this story, we will add more details once we learn more at tonight’s press conference.