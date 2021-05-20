Kansas launches initiative to return unclaimed property for unemployed

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Amber Shultz announced their new partnership to help identify unclaimed property for Kansans who receive unemployment benefits on Thursday.

“We are grateful for the partnership with KDOL to help us in our efforts to get money back into the pockets of the hardworking Kansans who earned it,” said State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “This money doesn’t belong to the state, it belongs to Kansans, and we understand that every penny counts, especially to those who may already be struggling to make ends meet.”

Unemployed Kansans have struggled financially through the pandemic. Some have suffered from delayed payments, as the state’s labor office deals with an antiquated computer system.

State officials are now trying to help those that have had trouble collecting unclaimed funds.

By cross-referencing KDOL’s data with the Kansas Unclaimed Property database, the Treasurer’s Office will now be able to identify and reach out to unemployment claimants who might have unclaimed property. Cross-matching began May 17, and $932,978 has been identified as potentially belonging to Kansans who have filed for unemployment benefits. Efforts are now underway to return those funds to their rightful owners.

“KDOL is excited to partner with Treasurer Rogers and his team on this program,” said Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz. “Working together to identify and notify individuals applying for unemployment that they may have unclaimed property is another opportunity to better serve Kansans who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office is sending out claim packets to those individuals identified through the cross-referencing process. Those who receive this form will need to follow the instructions on the form and return it to the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office in order to claim their assets.

Unclaimed property can be any financial asset that has not been claimed by its owner or has not had any owner-generated activity for a specific period of time. Unclaimed property is not real estate.

Claiming unclaimed property through the Office of Kansas State Treasurer is always easy, safe, and free. Any website requesting credit card information or offering to find property for a fee is not the official website of the State Treasurer.

For more information on the unclaimed property program and to search online, click here.