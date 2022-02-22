TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering two proposals that would make it harder for police to seize and keep cash and property from people suspected in crimes.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that one bill would require law enforcement to get a criminal conviction before seizing assets. Currently, law enforcement can go to civil court to get approval to take property officers believe is linked to a crime.

Supporters of the process said it serves as a deterrent to crime and provides important funding for law enforcement. The latest Kansas Bureau of Investigation report on the practice said law enforcement agencies statewide claimed $2.1 million in cash and nearly $800,000 in other property in 2020 through the civil forfeiture process.