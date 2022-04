TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican legislators opted to prevent Kansas cities and counties from banning, limiting, or even taxing plastic bags, straws, and food containers.

After the initial vote, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said, “I am a major local-control advocate.” Kelly vetoed the bill that would prevent local control over the issue.

The Senate took final action on Tuesday overriding any local ban on plastic bags in 27-12 vote.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote.