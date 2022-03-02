WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas lawmakers put out responses following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Biden addressed Russian aggression in Ukraine, soaring U.S. inflation and the fading coronavirus. Biden declared Tuesday night that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.

Following the address, Rep. Ron Estes talked with KSN’s Washington D.C. Bureau about the speech.

“You know the president talked about how evil Putin was and that actually generated a lot of support on all of us on Republicans and Democrats in terms of standing up to an evil dictator like that,” said Estes.

Estes said he was really disappointed in the president’s address. He said he would like to see more work on border security and the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The state of our Union is sobering – we are up against the highest inflation in 40 years, record gas prices, surging violent crime, an historic number of migrants illegally crossing our southern border and alarming instability abroad. Kansas families are looking for a dose of long-overdue candor from President Biden and his administration. In President Biden’s inaugural address, and again tonight, he pledged unity, but unfortunately his first year in office has left the American people empty-handed. As Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjust invasion rages in Ukraine, murdering innocent people and threatening the security of all of Europe, the world is taking note of our actions, or lack thereof. We must take immediate action to bolster our defense to protect Americans, increase energy production to lessen our dependence on foreign suppliers, provide humanitarian assistance to demonstrate our commitment to global security and further isolate Putin with punishing sanctions. Even today, U.S. dollars are still subsidizing Moscow’s aggression as Russian oil arrives in our ports. This is unacceptable and is why today I introduced legislation and called on President Biden to immediately ban Russian energy imports. We face a crucial moment in our nation’s history. It is time for the President to work with Congress on sensible solutions to restore liberty, reduce reckless spending, protect our borders, support law enforcement, become energy independent and send a clear message to the world that America is united against aggression of any type. We need to show the American people that we can and will work together to address issues here at home, and we need to demonstrate to our friends and foes around the world that we are unified in our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” Sen. Jerry Moran

President Biden had the opportunity tonight to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil but instead he continues to use Russia as America’s gas station. Having done nearly 100 town hall meetings across Kansas, it’s clear we have a Commander-in-Chief who is not commanding and the state of our union is not what he painted it as this evening. The American people are fed up with having to deal with crisis after crisis created by this Administration. Whether it’s skyrocketing inflation, our porous southern border, embracing socialism, foreign policy disasters in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and more, President Biden’s radical policies and weakness have put our nation’s prosperity and global standing in jeopardy. Make no mistake, President Biden can turn things around by immediately showing strength on the world stage, putting a stop to reckless spending, unleashing America’s energy independence, and immediately banning the U.S. purchase of Russian oil.” Sen. Roger Marshall

The state of our union is weak under President Biden’s leadership, and Kansans continue to face a laundry list of crises every single day: -Highest inflation in 40 years

-Soaring energy prices

-Record number of criminals, weapons, drugs, and trafficked persons coming across our southern border

-Failed leadership and multiple foreign policy blunders from the Biden Administration on the world stage

-Surging crime in our cities President Biden used tonight’s State of the Union address to double down on his failed agenda that has only exacerbated the challenges facing Kansas families. Americans deserved to hear the actual state of our union tonight but instead got a sugarcoated version of reality. As President Biden and his Democrat colleagues continue to push their radical policies through Congress, I remain committed to standing up for an agenda that reduces costs for hard-working Kansans, prioritizes American energy independence, respects the Constitution, secures the southern border, and puts American workers back in the driver’s seat of our economy.” Rep. .Jake LaTurner