KANSAS (KSNT) – The decision to upend the 50-year-old decision that made abortion legal nationwide is causing consternation with some and feelings of celebration for others in a deeply divided nation.

The Supreme Court has ended the constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority on Friday when they overturned Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned.

Kansas lawmakers reacted this way:

Congressman Jake LaTurner issued a statement moments after the Supreme Court decision saying, “Today is a monumental win for pro-life Americans across our country who have been fighting tirelessly over the last fifty years to protect the most vulnerable among us—the unborn.”

Turner said overturning Roe ensures state and local officials closest to the people they represent, not unelected judges in Washington, construct our nation’s abortion laws.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall issued a statement moments after the decision was released, saying he believed life began at conception and referred to the last 50 years of the Supreme Court as their “disgraceful legacy will be the irreparable damage they caused to the legitimacy and reputation of our nation’s highest court.”

Sen. Marshall went on to say, “I want to remind everyone that putting an end to Roe vs Wade simply places this emotion-filled issue into the hands of the citizens of this country and their elected state officials, as opposed to unelected members of the federal judiciary… Justice cannot and will not be served under the threat of mob violence so help us, God.”

In Marshall’s statement, he blamed the Democrat Majority Leader for calling for violence on the steps of the Supreme Court and urged all Americans to remain peaceful.

Senator Jerry Moran said in a statement, “Today, nearly 50 years after Roe, the Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion. As Justice Alito stated, ‘It is time to heed the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,'” echoing other Republicans who want states to vote on the issue.

Democrat Representative Sharice Davids reiterated her support to protect the right of a woman to choose and said in a statement on Twitter, “I urge folks to consider carefully what’s at stake. I will always work to protect Kansans’ rights to choose—starting by voting no on the amendment seeking to strip existing protections from our state constitution in August. For 50 years, we’ve been protected from the most extreme attempts to control people’s decisions about their bodies, but that protection is now gone and Kansas is at a major decision point.”

Emily Wales, President, and CEO, of Planned Parenthood Great Lakes, issued a statement challenging the decision.