WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Congressional delegation was listening Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea for Congress to help Ukraine as it tries to fight off the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy asked for financial support, more sanctions against Russia, air support, and a new alliance of countries united for peace.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24.

After listening to the speech, the people who represent Kansas in Congress shared their thoughts on the situation.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

“Pres. Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was a powerful & moving reminder that the U.S. must continue to take action to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked attack, assist refugees fleeing Ukraine, support our NATO allies & make certain Putin pays for his aggression.

“The United States has the capability to provide further resources to Ukrainians through defensive military equipment, food aid and medical supplies. We must demonstrate through our actions that we stand with Ukraine and our European allies in the fight for democracy.”

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas 4th District)

“President Zelensky delivered a powerful address this morning. I think it’s clear that we can do more to aid suffering Ukrainians, while also ensuring that this war does not escalate or go on indefinitely. My hope is that President Biden, along with our European allies, will work to quickly bring about a prompt resolution to this unjust invasion.”

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kansas 1st District)

“Today, President Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress on behalf of the Ukrainian people, asking the leaders of our country to help them with their struggle for freedom from Russia’s invasion. Unfortunately, rather than working proactively to help prevent Russia from invading Ukraine and standing by our ally, President Biden waited until he was forced to react – and did so without fervor.

“Foreign adversaries like Russia are watching America for signs of weakness.

“It’s imperative that we send a clear message to the world: we do not tolerate aggressive dictators and we stand with our ally, Ukraine.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas 2nd District)

“This morning, President Zelenskyy addressed Congress to update us on Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and evil attack on innocent Ukrainians.I appreciate his leadership and willingness to stand up and fight for freedom. The United States stands with Ukraine.”

Rep. Sharice Davids (R-Kansas 3rd District)

“I was moved by President Zelenskyy’s leadership as he addressed Congress from Kyiv, where he stands firmly alongside his people. We must continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as well—not only through our words but through our actions, with humanitarian & military aid.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas)

Senator Marshall posted a message on Twitter during the speech, saying that he was listening. However, he has not issued a follow-up statement yet.