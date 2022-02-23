KANSAS (KSNT) – Many Kansas legislators want to make sure that counties don’t change the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs by enshrining the policy in the state constitution.

The Republican-controlled state House gave first-round approval Tuesday to a proposal to add language to the Kansas Constitution’s short article on county government to ensure that sheriffs are elected to four-year terms. A final vote was expected Wednesday.

Only Riley County out of the state’s 105 counties doesn’t elect a sheriff.

However, a commission in the state’s most populous county of Johnson County reviewed a proposal to make the sheriff there appointed before deciding against any major changes in county government.