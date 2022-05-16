KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will hold a special meeting later this month to discuss recently passed legislation and vote on three issues.

The KDWP plans to discuss two items related to House Bill 2456 which was signed by Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year. The law addresses new lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for Kansas children.

Staff at KDWP will request an amendment to KAR 115-2-1 to create new licenses for children ages seven or younger. Children who are five or younger would be able to acquire a license for no more than $300 while children ages six and seven would get one for no more than $500.

The second item related to HB 2456 concerns the purchase of a lifetime hunting and fishing license without a hunter education certificate. KDWP staff will request an amendment to KAR 115-9-3 that the new youth lifetime combination license may be purchased prior to obtaining a hunter education certificate.

Additionally, the KDWP will have a public hearing on the following items:

KAR 115-25-9; Deer, open season, bag limit and permits: Commissioners will vote on deer open season dates for the 2022-2023 archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons, bag limits and number of permits per unit.

KAR 115-25-8; Elk, open season, bag limit and permits: Commissioners will vote on elk open season dates for the 2022-2023 archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons, bag limit and number of permits per unit and subunit.

KAR 115-25-7; Antelope; open season, bag limit and permits: Commissioners will vote on antelope open season dates for the 2022 archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons, bag limit and number of permits per unit.

The special meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. To stream the meeting, click here. The next regular KDWP meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Flory Meeting Hall West in Lawrence.