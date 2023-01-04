WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.
Early bird winning numbers:
|Date
|Number
|Oct. 2, 2022
|051551
|Nov. 6, 2022
|020344
|Dec. 4, 2022
|143841
Million-dollar winning numbers:
|054327
$100,000 winning numbers:
|096378
$25,000 winning numbers:
|000389
$10,000 winning numbers:
|025926
|046474
$5,000 winning numbers:
|014354
|017303
|041673
|065052
|076928
|080299
|087248
|112089
|119256
|130110
$1,000 winning numbers:
|000307
|003401
|005372
|006200
|017644
|032356
|045974
|049554
|051086
|054084
|057712
|063416
|072256
|074674
|075140
|080025
|083602
|085940
|093540
|097294
|108794
|109098
|109309
|110657
|118395
|125193
|134513
|144537
|146855
|146980
To see the $100 and $50 winning numbers, click here.
Prize winners of the $1,000,000, $100,000, $30,000, $25,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000 raffles must claim their cash prize at the Kansas Lottery Headquarters, 128 N. Kansas Ave in Topeka.
The Kansas Lottery states:
- Players must match their numbers in exact order to those drawn by the Lottery to win
- Players must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket to claim their prize
- All prizes must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing
For more information on the Kansas Lottery holiday millionaire raffle, click here.