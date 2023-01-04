WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.

Early bird winning numbers:

DateNumber
Oct. 2, 2022051551
Nov. 6, 2022020344
Dec. 4, 2022143841

Million-dollar winning numbers:

054327

$100,000 winning numbers:

096378

$25,000 winning numbers:

000389

$10,000 winning numbers:

025926046474

$5,000 winning numbers:

014354017303041673065052076928
080299087248112089119256130110

$1,000 winning numbers:

000307003401005372006200017644
032356045974049554051086054084
057712063416072256074674075140
080025083602085940093540097294
108794109098109309110657118395
125193134513144537146855146980

To see the $100 and $50 winning numbers, click here.

Prize winners of the $1,000,000, $100,000, $30,000, $25,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000 raffles must claim their cash prize at the Kansas Lottery Headquarters, 128 N. Kansas Ave in Topeka.

The Kansas Lottery states:

  • Players must match their numbers in exact order to those drawn by the Lottery to win
  • Players must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket to claim their prize
  • All prizes must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing

For more information on the Kansas Lottery holiday millionaire raffle, click here.