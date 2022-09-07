TOPEKA (KSNT)- This month’s Kansas Lottery budget meeting had a larger crowd than normal, as many people were anxious to hear the update on revenue, especially revenue from sports betting.

Sports betting was opened to the public in Kansas last Thursday, Sept. 1, and it has already gained traction.

“This is far and away the most interest in something that we have done when we opened the casinoes a little over a decade ago, people were very interested in that, sports wagering is a much broader interest, people are definitely interested in it from a much broader perspective,” said Executive Director of Kansas Lottery Stephen Durrell.

Although officials say it is too soon to determine exactly how much money Kansas has brought in since last week’s launch, Durrell says people are definitely betting and everything has gone surprisingly smooth so far. They expect exact numbers very soon.