Kansas Mainstreet Program to expand its investment in downtown Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers final questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Plans to expand the Kansas Mainstreet Program by up to three additional communities is scheduled to happen this winter according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

"When our main street businesses succeed, our whole economy succeeds," Kelly said. "That's why my administration restarted the Kansas Main Street Program, to help communities reinvest in small businesses."

The program was launched in 1985 but closed by former Gov. Brownback in 2012, then brought back by Kelly in late 2019.

According to the current administration, the program invested more than $600 million in its first 27 years.

Earlier this year, the Governor announced the addition of Atchison, Baldwin City, and Junction City, which brought the total number of designated Main Street communities in Kansas to 28. The program will now add up to three more designated communities, which are eligible for training and technical assistance designed to help them become self-sufficient in downtown revitalization.

The competitive process to become a Main Street community will begin on December 1, 2021, when online applications will be available. Those applications will be due no later than January 31, 2022, and the new communities will be announced in mid-February.