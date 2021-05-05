Kansas making progress against COVID-19

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a meeting with legislative leaders, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has issued an order to require people to wear masks in public and at their workplaces. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas has administered over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Kansas is making measurable progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we have more work to do to reach herd immunity and ensure Kansans get back to work, back to school, and back to normal, cases of COVID-19 variants are rising across the state. To maintain our recovery efforts, we must ensure that every Kansan is vaccinated.” Gov. Laura Kelly

According to the CDC Kansas has given 2,059,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

It is estimated 43% of Kansans have received at least their first dose, with nearly 33% fully vaccinated.

“This is a great milestone for Kansas, but there is still more work to do, we encourage all Kansans who have yet to be vaccinated to take that initial step to get vaccinated.” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment

If you are interested in scheduling a visit to get the vaccine you can click this link, Vaccines.gov to find the nearest location with an available vaccine.