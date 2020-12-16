Kansas man allegedly kills mother in auto incident

PARKER, Kan. (KSNT) – A man killed his mom after he hit her vehicle in Linn County, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KBI said between 2:45-3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Charlotte Grimes, 70, of Garnett, was driving in a passenger car in Parker when she was hit by her son’s pickup truck.

Her son, James Allen, 42, of Parker, turned around and intentionally hit the car again according to a KBI report. KBI said Allen then left on foot and returned in a second vehicle, however by this time EMS had responded. Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. Around 6:15 p.m., KBI agents arrested Allen for second-degree murder.

Allen was booked into the Bourbon County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.