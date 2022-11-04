SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.

KSAL reports the man was arrested at his workplace after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E. 4th St. in Assaria.

Police say the man and his wife had an argument that became violent when he hit her and handcuffed her to a pole, leaving two small children unattended.

He took her cell phone and told her not to tell anyone about it as he was leaving for work. The children were not injured.

Authorities say the man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, kidnapping, two counts of endangering a child, and intimidation of a witness.