Kansas man arrested for wielding machete during robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police said they arrested a suspect involved in robbing the Dollar General Store in the 4500 block of East Pawnee on a Sunday.

Officers said the suspect walked into the store around 8:20 p.m. armed with a machete and proceeded to demand money from the store employee. The suspect fled the store after the employee gave him money. No one was injured.

Through the investigation, police said they learned 20-year-old Davion Holloman of Wichita was involved. Officers arrested him in the 5500 block of East Harry after a brief foot pursuit Tuesday night. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery, obstruct, and a warrant through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Investigators are also working to see if Holloman was involved in any other recent robberies. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.