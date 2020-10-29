Kansas man charged following discovery of body in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman this spring.

Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 48, of Wichita, is being charged in connection to the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita.

He is being held in the Marion County jail.

Police believe Gannon was murdered on or about April 8. She was reported missing on April 11, and her body was found in June in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County.

According to court documents authorities believe this is a domestic violence offense.