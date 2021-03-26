Kansas man charged in 1979 cold case murder in Colorado

Video Courtesy: KDVR Fox 31 Denver

GREELEY, CO (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been arrested Monday and formally charged in Weld

County district court for a 1979 cold case.

James Dye (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

James Dye, 64, of Wichita, is accused of killing Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 years old at the time of the murder. He was arrested Monday in Wichita on N. Mt. Carmel for a Colorado warrant, according to booking sheets.

Evelyn was found strangled by the belt of her overcoat in her station wagon in unincorporated Weld County.

James has been charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree.

He’s currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita awaiting extradition to Colorado. A court date has not yet been set in Weld County.

Detective Byron Kastilahn was assigned to the case in the spring of 2020 after there was a push to compare the DNA collected at the crime scene to national DNA networks. The DNA allegedly linked the evidence found on the scene to James Dye.

According to the arrest affidavit, James had a criminal history of multiple sexual assaults in Weld County around the time of the murder. He was also a student at Aims Community College, where Day worked, around the time when she was killed.