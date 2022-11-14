GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 3 a.m. on Interstate 70, nine miles south of Manhattan.

The KHP says 34-year-old John Wagnaar III, of Manhattan, was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on eastbound I-70. Morgan Taylor, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was driving a 2013 Honda Civic east in the passing lane on eastbound I-70.

The cars crashed into each other head-on, according to the KHP.

After the initial collision, the KHP says Wagnaar’s Ford F150 rolled into the median and caught fire, while Taylor’s Honda Civic came to a stop partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.