LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 46-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man was convicted Monday in connection to a 2018 stabbing, shooting incident.

Marquis Brandon Holmes was convicted in a one day jury trial of aggravated battery, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

On August 18, 2018, Holmes came to a residence near 10th Street and Miami Street in Leavenworth where 33-year-old Shawn Hiatt lived, according to court documents.

Holmes entered Hiatt’s home and stabbed him twice in the upper hip area and left the area, documents say.

Hiatt then left in his SUV and saw Holmes and shot him. Hiatt was convicted by a jury of this shooting in April 2019.

“An eye for an eye has no place in our criminal justice system. We have law enforcement for a reason,” Thompson said.

The jury convicted Hiatt of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently serving a four year prison sentence for the shooting.

Holmes will face sentencing next month.