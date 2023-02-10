WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man whose 2-year-old son drowned in a swimming pool in Wichita has been convicted of first-degree murder.

William Kabutu was convicted Thursday in the July 7, 2020, death of Omari Garcia in a pool at a mobile home park.

Prosecutors said Kabutu was drunk when he allowed Amari and his 4-year-old brother to squeeze through a fence around the closed pool. Amari went into the water and drowned.

Kabutu was unable to get into the pool because of the fence and locked gate, prosecutors said.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, an alternative count of second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. He will be sentenced on April 18.