DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby man is dead, and another person is injured after a fiery car crash Wednesday night.

According to the City of Derby Chief of Police Robert Lee, shortly before 10 p.m., officers received a call of a car crash near the intersection of Rough Creek Road and East Patriot Avenue.

Shortly after the crash, one of the cars caught fire. Lee reports that the Derby Fire Department and witnesses put it out.

Witnesses told Derby police that the man from Derby was driving erratically at a high rate of speed eastbound on East Patriot Avenue when he hit a juvenile head-on that was headed westbound.

According to Lee, the Derby man was ejected, pinned underneath a car, and died at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted. The juvenile was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

East Patriot Avenue was closed from Woodlawn to Rock Road for several hours.