WALLACE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old western Kansas man was killed Wednesday after he was thrown from his vehicle.

Loren W. Luther, 77, was driving north on Highway 27 near the Colorado border when his 1992 Chevy pickup truck left the road to the right, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP report says Luther went into the west ditch and overcorrected a second time which caused the truck to roll several times, ejecting Luther from the vehicle. The truck came to rest on its top.

The crash happened at 2:35 p.m.

The KHP crash logs said Luther was not wearing a seatbelt.