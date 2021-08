ATCHISON (KSNT) – An driverless 2001 pickup pulling a trailer killed a man that was chasing the truck Thursday afternoon in Atchison.

David Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, was chasing the out-of-control vehicle when it jackknifed, striking and killing him. The accident happened in a private driveway at 3789 US 73.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident happened at 1:53 p.m. Thursday. Another man at the scene was uninjured.