PHILLIPS COUNTY (KSNT) – A 74-year-old Kansas man died six miles east of Phillipsburg Tuesday when the car he was driving skidded off the road into a washout.

The crash happened at 5 p.m.

George P. Korobka, 74, died Tuesday when his 2016 Toyota Tacoma skid off Santa Fe Road just a quarter-mile east of E600 Road, six miles east of Phillipsburg, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Korobka’s truck hit the west bank and came to rest at the bottom of the washout, according to authorities.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the Hays man was not wearing his seatbelt.