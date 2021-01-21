Kansas man dies after fleeing police at 114 mph

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a man died and a young woman was critically injured in a crash as the pair fled police.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in Bonner Springs.

Police had responded to reports of a car speeding, driving recklessly and squealing tires in a residential area.

Police say when officers spotted the car, it fled reaching speeds of 114 mph before crashing and hitting a tree.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Juan Carlos Marquez of Bonner Springs, died at a hospital.

An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition.