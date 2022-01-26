Kansas man dies after hitting cement truck head-on

KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after the car he was driving left his lane and hit a cement truck head-on Tuesday night.

Oliver T. Wilson, 43, of Wichita, was driving eastbound on Highway 42 when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2003 cement truck head-on. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Wilson died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened at 10:35 p.m. in Kingman County. The KHP noted that Wilson was in a no-passing zone.

The driver of the cement truck, a 42-year-old Colwich man, was uninjured, according to the highway patrol.

Authorities said Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt.