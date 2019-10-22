Kansas man dies after jumping from moving car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 36-year-old man died after he jumped from a moving car in west Wichita.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Maize Road. It is just north of Central.

Police identified the victim as Chad Lee of Wichita. When police arrived, they found Lee in the roadway. He was unresponsive.

“The investigation revealed that Lee was traveling southbound as a front seat passenger in a 2010 red Ford Fusion driven by a 32-year-old female,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “An argument occurred in the vehicle, and it appears Lee willfully jumped from the vehicle as it was in motion going 35 mph.”

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time. However, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.