SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), around 4 p.m., first responders received a call for the report of a traumatic injury at Crestwood, Inc., 601 E. Water Well Road, in Salina.

Nathaniel “Nate” Goben (Courtesy: Maggie Mangum)

A load of lumber had fallen on 27-year-old Nathaniel “Nate” Goben.

Upon arrival, medics were able to talk to Goben, who was alert, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO says Goben later succumbed to his injuries at a regional health center.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Nathaniel Goben, an employee of 3 years with Crestwood, Inc. Nate was first and foremost a wonderful Father, son, beloved to his family, friends and by all at his work place. Our prayers and thoughts are with Nate’s family and friends. Please keep them all in your prayers.” Crestwood, Inc.

Crestwood, Inc. will be paying for Nate’s funeral.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Nate’s sister Celeste to raise money for Christmas gifts for his daughter, Serenity.

“I am asking for donations … to be able to get her some presents from him for Christmas,” Celeste said.

To donate, click here.