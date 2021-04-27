Kansas man dies from wounds after being shot

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 46-year-old man has died after being shot in Coffeyville.

Officers were called to a shooting Friday morning.

Witnesses told police the victim was taken to the Coffeyville hospital by private vehicle.

Police say 46-year-old Christopher Temple, of Coffeyville, was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Coffeyville Police Capt. Darin Daily says a suspect, 24-year-old Ruben Alfonso Ruiz Robles, of Coffeyville, was arrested Monday in New Mexico.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories