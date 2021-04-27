Kansas man dies from wounds after being shot

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 46-year-old man has died after being shot in Coffeyville.

Officers were called to a shooting Friday morning.

Witnesses told police the victim was taken to the Coffeyville hospital by private vehicle.

Police say 46-year-old Christopher Temple, of Coffeyville, was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Coffeyville Police Capt. Darin Daily says a suspect, 24-year-old Ruben Alfonso Ruiz Robles, of Coffeyville, was arrested Monday in New Mexico.

No further information was released.