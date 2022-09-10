KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Saturday night.

Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When the UTV hit a bull in the road, the vehicle tumbled. The driver and 21-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Wewe was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries.

