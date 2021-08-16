Kansas man dies when UTV swerved to avoid collision and is hit by an oncoming car

DONIPHAN COUNTY (KSNT)- A 26-year-old Atchison man died when the UTV he was driving collided with car Saturday afternoon at 2:49 p.m. in Doniphan County.

Eli Whittaker was driving a 750 Brute Force ATV on K-7 near the Wolf River Bridge when the UTV in front of him slowed for traffic. Whittaker was going southeast and failed to stop, he swerved to avoid the UTV in front of him then hit the UTV and forced it to overturn according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Whittaker crossed the path into an oncoming car going northwest and was hit by a 2005 Mercury Sable.

Whittaker died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other UTV was uninjured. Neiher the driver of the Sable or its two occupants were injured according to the KHP logs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol neither UTV driver was wearing a helmet.