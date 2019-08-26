Kansas man dies while rock climbing in Colorado canyon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old man from Kansas has died after he fell while rock climbing in Colorado.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the man fell about 60 feet Saturday in an area called the Bell Buttress in Boulder Canyon about 9 miles west of downtown Boulder.

His name hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office says the man and a companion had just completed a climbing route and were searching for a way to descend. When the victim walked to the edge of a cliff to look over, a rock gave way and he fell.